OCTC to offer $2K 'mini-grant'

In an effort to reinforce community partnerships and to promote the importance of literacy, the Owensboro Community & Technical College humanities department and Common Reading program is offering a mini-grant to anyone interested in furthering their mission of continued education.
The grant will be available to anyone in the community in any amount, up to $2,000. It can be given to one or more agencies in any academic year, according to Kaye Brown, co-chair of OCTC's common reading program. This will be the second time the school will give out the grant, which is offered through the funds it receives through the National Endowment for Humanities.
Last semester, the grant was given to one group who used the whole $2,000 to organize a retreat for women, Brown said, and it the hope of she and the other members of the Common Read and NEH endowment committees to spread the funds out into the community.
"It's fun to get (the community) involved culturally," she said.
Tonya Northenor, co-chair of the Common Read program, said the idea of the mini-grant is to help promote literacy and to "share some of those resources with the community."
Ideally, these grants could coincide with the OCTC programming and theme surrounding the current common reading selection, which this semester is "We Are Called To Rise" by Laura McBride. Some related themes in the book are the nature of humanity, kindness, forgiveness, PTSD, veterans issues, law enforcement policies, immigrant support and rights, child abuse and neglect and support systems, domestic violence, and turning tragedy into triumph, according to a release sent by OCTC.
In McBride's novel, a Court Appointed Special Advocate takes an important role, and so Brown and Northenor thought it fitting to incorporate a CASA member in the current programming surrounding the Common Read book. A representative from CASA will be visiting the school at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 19 in the Advanced Technology Center room 107 on the main OCTC campus on New Hartford Road.
McBride will be visiting the school at 11 a.m. Oct. 3 in Blandford Hall in the Humanities Building on the main OCTC campus.
Community members interested in applying for the mini-grant can do so through an online form and template that is available at https://owensboro.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/common-reading/neh-application.aspx. They can also email Brown at kaye.brown@kctcs.edu for a hard copy of the application.
For more information also see the OCTC Common Reading Facebook page for timely updates.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.