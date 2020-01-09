Owensboro Community & Technical College is open for registration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the main campus in the Campus Center. The OCTC Bookstore, also located on the main campus, will be open during these hours as well. Classes begin on Monday.
Registration will remain open through Wednesday. Interested students may also apply online by visiting www.owensboro.kctcs.edu and select "Start Your Application" or drop by the main campus at 4800 New Hartford Road, in the START Center in the upper level of the Campus Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.