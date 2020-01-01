ODT to host open auditions for March performance of 'In Concert'

Owensboro Dance Theatre will have open auditions Jan. 7 for its March "In Concert" performance.
Southern Star Central Pipeline presents In Concert featuring The Circle of Life...A Lion's Tale will take place 7 p.m. March 21 at the RiverPark Center. School showings will take place at 9:15 and 11:30 a.m. on March 20.
Auditions for the show will take place from 7 to 7:30 at Johnson's Dance Studio, 2705 Breckenridge St. Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistance artistic director, said it should be an easy and relaxed audition, and those interested should show up in clothing they can move around in.
"It's going to be a really, really awesome show," Royal said.
She said kids who take part in the In Concert shows typically enjoy themselves because it's a fun, fast-paced performance with good music. This one is no different.
This show follows the story of the Disney classic "The Lion King," with ODT dancers joined on stage by professional dancers Marcus Alford, Brooke Hatch, David Reuille, Will Scott and Will Vanmeter. This concert includes a variety of dance styles performed by ODT company members, with pieces by world-famous choreographers, Royal said.
"It's such a great opportunity because there are so many kids that are a part of this show, it is so fun," she said.
It's also a great opportunity for kids to see and interact with professional choreographers and dancers.
"Not to mention the music really is iconic," she said. "I feel like 'Lion King' has the best music. I love it."
From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 20 will be the fundraiser Party at Pride Rock, which will include food, games, contests and more. Early bird special tickets are $20 for adults and $25 for children. The price will rise to $25 for adults and $20 for children after Feb. 14, 2020.
For more information about this open audition, to purchase tickets, or to learn more about other upcoming ODT shows visit owensborodancetheatre.org, call 270-684-9580, or email odt1982@gmail.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
