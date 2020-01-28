Professional dancer Jon Lehrer will return Wednesday to offer a master class at the Owensboro Dance Theatre home studio, 2705 Breckenridge St.
Lehrer has danced with the Erick Hawkins Dance Company, Paul Sanasardo, John Passafiume Dancers, in Merv Griffin’s “Funderful” and the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular. In 1997, he was hired by Giordano Jazz Dance Chicago, where, after three years, was promoted to rehearsal director and then given the position of associate director two years later, according to Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director.
In 2007, he began his professional company, Jon Lehrer Dance Company, which has received international recognition and critical acclaim, she said.
“We just love his classes,” Royal said. “He just continuously delivers.”
Sophie Sorrells, 18, a senior dancer with the ODT company, said she enjoys taking classes from Lehrer because of his style of teaching.
“He incorporates physics and always includes the why behind his dancing, which helps explain why your body can move in certain ways,” Sorrells said. “On top of that, his classes are always fun and upbeat. His choreography style is so unique and interesting and is one of the reasons why I love doing his dances.”
Gracie Broughton, 17, is another senior member at the ODT company. She said after a class with Lehrer, ODT dancers “all leave with refreshed mindsets about dance.”
“His choreography is always so intentional, every move has a purpose,” she said.
Nicole Johnson, 17, has taken classes with Lehrer the past few years, and she said they have all been amazing experiences. She also enjoys the science behind Lehrer’s dances.
“His way of thinking and teaching brings dance into a new perspective,” she said. “He makes it interesting but challenges dancers to be the best that they can be.”
The class will take place from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. It is for intermediate dancers age 11 years old and older.
The cost is $25 per dancer.
For more information about the master class, or other upcoming programs at ODT, visit owensborodancetheatre.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
