Owensboro Dance Theatre company members, as well as the public, will have the opportunity to take a master class presented by the dance company Saturday at Johnson's Dance Studio, 2705 Breckenridge St.
Eric Rivera, a native of Puerto Rico who earned his master of fine arts degree from the State University of New York Purchase College, will be presenting a class for company members from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Apprentice company and intermediate dancers ages 10 and older will be offered the class from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
He previously was an associate professor of dance at Western Kentucky University, and is an American Ballet Theater certified teacher.
According to information provided by ODT, Rivera has danced with Ballet Hispanico of New York, as well as the Minnesota Ballet and the Ballet Theater of Pennsylvania and Ballet Teatro Municipal de San Juan P.R. He also appeared as a guest artist in the European tour of the "West Side Story," and has been a guest artist for Connecticut Ballet, Thomas Ortiz Dance, Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico, Westchester Ballet and Brooklyn Ballet.
Jaysie Beth Royal, assistant artistic director for ODT, said Rivera will be choreographing a piece with company members Friday that they will perform in March during their annual "In Concert" performance. She said Rivera is involved in ballet and modern dance, and that he will be bringing that expertise to area dancers.
"He definitely has his own flair," she said. "I've actually seen a little bit of the dance piece he's going to be choreographing with the girls. It has a Latin feel."
The class is $25 per person and spots are available, but limited. Checks should be made payable to Owensboro Dance Theatre.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
