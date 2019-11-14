Owensboro Fire Department Chief Steve Mitchell has asked the Owensboro City Commission to consider a blanket ban on sky lanterns.
Mitchell approached the City Commission during Tuesday’s work session about a proposed ordinance.
Mitchell described sky lanterns — sometimes called Chinese lanterns — as “unmanned, uncontrolled flaming devices that fly through the air and you have no control of where they go or where they land.
“They come in various sizes; they can come as large as where it takes two or three people to hold them or as a small where you can hold it in your hand,” Mitchell said.
In recent years, sky lanterns have become more popular and commonly used during memorial services, weddings and other outdoor events. And in parts of the United States, there are sky lantern festivals.
Sky lanterns have been released locally at public events such as the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra’s Concert on the Lawn, Friday After Five and ROMP.
Sky lanterns are primarily made of oil rice paper with a bamboo frame. A candle or wax fuel cell is lit, causing the lantern to rise into the air and travel more than a mile away.
Mitchell cited the National Fire Protection Association that warns against using them because of the fire potential.
During his presentation, Mitchell showed a TV news video clip from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that reported on a roof that suffered damage after catching fire from a sky lantern falling on it.
Mitchell, however, didn’t provide any local instances of sky lanterns causing any fires.
Mitchell said the state legislature has not banned them but cities have started prohibiting sky lanterns.
He added that the city of Owensboro will get about six event requests per year to use sky lanterns downtown.
“Could you imagine these lifting off from Smothers Park and landing on all the buildings downtown … still flaming?” Mitchell said.
Mitchell presented the City Commission with two ordinance options — one would be a blanket ban on all types and sizes, and the other would mandate a permit similar to the one required for fireworks.
Mitchell said he preferred the blanket ban.
“With fireworks, there’s actually some control,” he said. “We have regulations on fireworks and distances because we know what they’re going to do,” Mitchell said. “… You could declare it a firework and put it under permitting, but there’s really nowhere within the city limits we could permit it because you need at least a mile of clear area for these things.”
Mayor Tom Watson suggested talking with Daviess Fiscal Court about a joint ordinance regarding the sky lanterns.
“There’s so much county in the city,” said Watson, referring to pocket areas that fall under county jurisdiction despite being surrounded by city property.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Wednesday that he would be OK with the city and county fire chiefs discussing the matter and then listening to their recommendations.
Mattingly, however, said he was uncertain about being in favor of banning something based on potential.
“I hate to make a lot of laws presuming that something may happen in the future,” Mattingly said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.