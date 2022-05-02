The Owensboro Fire Department has a three-year plan to increase its water-rescue capabilities by adding two rescue boats and increasing the number of firefighters trained in responding in rushing water.
City Fire Chief James Howard said Friday that the department’s 2022-23 budget includes funds to purchase two inflatable rescue boats and train more fighters in “swiftwater rescue.” The training will bring the number of city firefighters certified in swiftwater rescue from 10 to 16.
Howard said the agency has $22,000 in the proposed budget to purchase boats, rescue and protective equipment and tools. Training will cost about $30,000.
Howard said the decision to increase water rescue capabilities came from planning for the HydroFair event held downtown last year.
“HydroFair was a challenge, because we were dealing with specific equipment,” particularly hydroplanes, Howard said.
Some of the equipment the agency is seeking will be capable of cutting through a hydroplane to extricate the driver. That equipment could also be used in other water rescues, Howard said.
Water rescues aren’t common, but call for a prepared response, Howard said.
“It’s not every day,” he said. “It’s low-frequency but high risk.”
The department has a large boat and one small, inflatable motorized boat. The plan is to add a second inflatable boat with a motor boat and a smaller inflatable boat.
“You can get them in and out of a tight spot” in a rescue, Howard said. “It’s maneuverability and the ability to improvise.”
During a medical emergency on the river, firefighters have to be able to get the person needing help “on a boat, to the shore and to an ambulance,” he said.
The boats can be used on the river and during storms that floods streets, Howard said.
The total equipment budget over three years would be $60,000, but Howard said OFD leadership reduced the request for this year, so the department is “getting the pieces that will do us the most good up front.”
The training will cover boat operation classes and the classes to certify additional firefighters as swiftwater responders.
The department plans to pursue grants this year that will cover the cost of the equipment and training, Howard said, but said the new budget would give OFD the ability to go forward without grants.
The river “is a significant part of our community,” Howard said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
