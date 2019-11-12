The months between November and March are busy for the fire service.
"It's that time of year when our fire numbers go up," said Battalion Chief Steve Leonard, fire inspector for the Owensboro Fire Department.
With cold temperatures settling in for the winter, furnaces are running, fireplaces and wood-burning stoves are being used and people are plugging in space heaters. Those heat sources can all be just fine if used properly.
But when they're not, or if devices like furnaces and fireplaces have not been maintained, they can cause fires that damage and destroy homes, Leonard said.
"If they are going to fail, they are going to fail now," he said.
But a little prevention can greatly reduce the risk of fire. Leonard said by having heating devices professionally serviced and by taking precautions when using gas burners, generators and space heaters, people will be able to keep their homes warm while reducing the risk of a winter fire.
Both gas and electric furnaces need to be checked annually for debris, damage and clogs by a professional, Leonard said. The same is true of fireplaces. A certified chimney sweep will clean away debris and inspect the fireplace for cracks that could cause a fire to spread into a home.
With a fireplace or wood-burning stove, using unseasoned wood could lead to creosote to be released. Creosote is a substance from sap that is like tar in chimneys and vents, and becomes flammable when heated. Leonard said people should burn only seasoned wood.
A furnace, gas-burner or generator that is not inspected and cleaned annually can malfunction. Also, a generator or gas burner that doesn't have proper ventilation can cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to build up in a home, Leonard said.
In 2009, an Owensboro family of five were hospitalized when a generator running in their basement released carbon monoxide, disabling the family.
"Anything, such as gas, wood, coal, kerosene and produce carbon monoxide" and cause carbon monoxide poisoning, he said. Ventilation for gas heaters needs to be checked annually and generators need to be placed outside homes and away, so they won't fill the home with the gas.
In addition to having smoke detectors "we strongly recommend people purchase carbon monoxide detectors" Leonard said. The fire department recommends having one carbon monoxide detector on each floor of your home.
Space heaters can easily be misused because they're not intended to be long-term heating sources, Leonard said. "The biggest problem is people don't understand they are for temporary use," he said.
A space heater used continuously is likely to malfunction.
Even when used properly, a space heater can still cause a fire if flammable materials are placed too close to the heater, Leonard said. Space heaters need to be kept at least 36 inches from curtains, furniture and other combustible items.
"Each heating unit has a way of being used properly," Leonard said.
Candles, of course, should not be left lit unattended, and people cooking in ovens should not leave the house. If a person is cooking on the stove top, it's best to stay in the kitchen, Leonard said.
Finally, smoke detectors are essential fire protection tools. Leonard said smoke detectors should be installed in every room of a home except for the kitchen and bathrooms.
Having one smoke detector in each room increases a person's chances of escaping a fire to 90 percent, Leonard said, and having at least one smoke detector on each floor of the house gives you a 50 percent chance of escaping.
But if a home doesn't have any smoke detectors, the odds of dying because of a fire increase to 90 percent, Leonard said. In the vast majority of house fires, it's smoke that causes fatalities.
"I've dealt with 50 fire deaths in my career, and all were attributable to smoke inhalation," Leonard said. People who can't afford a smoke detector can call OFD, which will provide a smoke detector and battery, and will install it if needed. People needing a smoke detector can call OFD at 270-687-8408.
The "main two words" in reducing your risk of winter fires are "maintenance and housekeeping," by maintaining heating devices and taking care to reduce fire risks in your home.
"Keep your heating units clean and working properly and keep your house orderly," Leonard said. "... It's peace of mind to know that (heating) unit is going to work and be a safe operating unit."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
