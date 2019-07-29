Four Owensboro firefighters who pulled a man to safety after a fire trapped him in his apartment were given one of the department's highest awards Monday afternoon.
City fire Chief Steve Mitchell presented the "Life Saving Award" to firefighters Ted Johnston, Josh Sexton, Jake Aull and Lt. Brian Rowan during a Monday afternoon ceremony at Owensboro Fire Department's Station One on Ninth Street.
The four were recognized for carrying a man down a ladder, head-first, when a fire broke out the afternoon of Jan. 18 at Keystone Apartments on Burlew Boulevard.
"Usually, we do our awards in early December," Mitchell told firefighters and their families at Monday's award ceremony. "This (award) is kind of a special one, so we moved it up."
The award is given to firefighters who save a person in imminent danger and put themselves in harm's way or perform life-saving techniques until an ambulance crew arrives, Mitchell said. The four were nominated by their fellow firefighters and were selected by the department's command staff, Mitchell said.
The fire broke out in an adjacent apartment and spread through an open door into a common area. Rowan and Johnston retrieved a ladder and Rowan climbed to the man's balcony on the second floor. Rowan said the victim had his face covered in soot and couldn't speak. The man had opened the window, which allowed him to breathe, Rowan said.
"You could tell he was having a bad day," Rowan said.
Rowan pulled the man out of the apartment and began carrying him down the ladder, with the man coming down head-first. Near the bottom, Johnston, Sexton and Aull were able to grab him.
"I felt like I was going to lose him," Rowan said. "That's when I heard Johnston say, 'Roll him to your right,' and all three grabbed him and took him to the ground."
Sexton and Aull began providing oxygen to the man while Rowan and Johnston went back up the ladder with a hose. Firefighters from another engine were attacking the fire from another direction and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
Sexton said firefighters knew the blaze was large from all the smoke coming from the apartment complex.
"The fire was blocking any means of exit" for the man, Sexton said. Once the man was on the ground, the firefighters began applying life-saving treatment.
"Training just kicks in," Sexton said. "You make decisions based on your training, but it's second nature. "
Sexton said being recognized is an honor, adding "It's our job, it's what we are here for.
"Every single day, we are ready to go out and do our job," Sexton said. "... We make every call under the sun, and we are happy to do it."
Aull said all the firefighters who responded to the blaze did their job that day.
"Us four were awarded, but there was a whole team that went that day," Aull said. The rescued man was transported to the hospital and was released a few days later.
"He listened to everything we said," which helped during the rescue," Aull said. "While others go into panic mode, he did everything we said."
The successful rescue was the result of firefighters putting their training and planning into action, Aull said. Department officials prepare for those kind of events, Aull said.
"Every call could be that," Aull said.
James Mayse, 270,691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
