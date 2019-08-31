OFD receiving ballistic vests

Ballistic vests previously ordered by the Owensboro Fire Department should be arriving at the department in the next week or two, Chief Steve Mitchell said Friday.
Meanwhile, Daviess County Fire Chief Dwane Smeathers said Friday he anticipates Daviess Fiscal Court will approve soliciting for bids so the department can purchase ballistic vests of its own next month.
The idea behind ballistic vests is to protect firefighters from gunfire in active shooter or other dangerous situations. In May, a firefighter in Appleton, Wisconsin, was fatally shot while responding to a medical emergency.
The department can use the vest to go into an active shooter situation under law enforcement guard and begin treating the wounded. The vests will also be worn during other calls when there is potential risk for firefighters, Mitchell said.
"If you look at the history of violence against firefighters over the years, they happen during medical calls and suicide calls," Mitchell said. "There are a lot of calls we'll be using them on."
The city fire department applied for a state homeland security grant last year to purchase vests but did not receive it. Mitchell said the department was able to budget to purchase 30 vests and supplemental equipment for the vest from its budget.
When OFD officials were applying for the grant, the intent was to purchase 35 vests.
"Instead of (firefighters) getting their own ... everyone on duty will get one" during their shift, Mitchell said.
The department is "training with OPD" and will have a policy on when ballistic vests are to be worn, Mitchell said. The vest will be heavy but won't be easily distinguishable as a ballistic vest.
"We designed them to look like you aren't coming in with an armored vest on," Mitchell said.
Smeathers said the Daviess County Fire Department was also hoping to receive funding for ballistic vest through a grant applied for by the sheriff's department. But when the sheriff's department didn't receive the grant, county fire officials budgeted money for the vests from department funds.
"We actually had money in the budget for them last year," Smeathers said Friday. The fire departments has the information ready to solicit bids and is hopeful Daviess Fiscal Court will approve soliciting for bids during one of the court's September meetings, he said.
"Times have changed, and Fiscal Court supports us on anything on safety," Smeathers said. Regarding the need for armored vests, Smeathers said, "When I started 30 years ago, that was the last thing I thought we'd need."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
