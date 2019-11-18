Owensboro Fire Department's Station No. 2 at 1900 East Parrish Ave. will be undergoing an expansion in the spring of 2020.
The $200,000 project is in its early stages as the city sent out bid requests recently for architectural services with a Dec. 5 deadline.
Owensboro Fire Chief Steve Mitchell said the expansion is the result of a Resource Deployment Study that looked at the city's east side growth -- namely the Kentucky 54 corridor -- over the next 20 to 25 years.
Mitchell added that the study considered the questions: Is an expansion needed and can the nearly 20-year-old Station No. 2 handle its emergency area within the appropriate response time or would building another station be required?
"We had to do a lot of estimates," Mitchell said. "We were like what's annexation going to do during the time period? …What would it look like if the Downs (subdivision) came in and then when Gateway Commons is done? And what if starts building up around the hospital?"
Since 2011, the city has annexed more than 350 acres of newly built commercial properties within the Kentucky 54 corridor.
Mitchell, who became OFD's chief in 2008, said it was determined that Station No. 2 could adequately cover the rapidly growing Kentucky 54 area if a ladder company was added to the engine company already there.
Each company requires four firefighters, or eight total, who would man the station 24 hours, seven days a week.
"The problem is the station is built for a single company, not two companies," Mitchell said. "…Right now, we have six people out there and they're cramped."
Station 2 is one of five firehouses -- Station No. 1 at 512 West Ninth St., Station No. 3 at 2633 Cravens Ave., Station No. 4 at 819 East 25th St. and Station 5 at 3845 South Griffith Ave. -- situated across the city.
Mitchell said the expansion of Station No. 2 will provide the space to fully staff it and maintain proper coverage for the foreseeable future.
"It was determined that it was in the best interest of the city -- cost-wise, functionality-wise, operational-wise -- to expand that station instead of waiting until a new station would have to be built."
The city is seeking to add approximately 1,000 square feet to Station No. 2's west side and altering about 900 square feet of interior space on the building's east side. The project will also include additional parking spaces.
The city has scheduled for the construction bid request to go out in February 2020 and construction to begin in April 2020.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
