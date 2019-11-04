Officials who attended a recent Owensboro forum focused on the criminal justice system said they learned more needs to be done to help people in prison and with felony convictions succeed when they attempt to reenter society.
Officials said more job and skills training is needed and that barriers to re-entering society should be removed.
The forum, which was held Oct. 25, was the second of three such events planned across the state. The idea behind the forums is that officials and people who have experienced the criminal justice system, either as offenders or as family members of people charged with crimes, can share ideas as to how to help people with charges succeed after they have served their sentences.
The information received at the three forums will be passed along to state officials for consideration when lawmakers file criminal justice-related bills.
"We're really happy with the 100 people who showed up, and they were people who usually aren't heard from" in conversations about criminal justice, said Susan Montalvo-Gesser, director of Catholic Charities. "I noticed a lot of people whose lives are affected by criminal justice were there, and they got to speak to the legislators."
Gesser said the "war on drugs" has "had a disproportionate effect" on people charged with drug offenses, an effect that continues after they are released from prison. For example, participants at the forum heard from Andrea Arthur, who talked about how having a drug conviction creates hurdles to education that people with non-drug charges don't face.
While Arthur was able to find a good job, "she couldn't have gotten back there without a supportive family," Gesser said. Not everyone released from incarceration has that support.
"We don't want the recidivism rate to be as high," Gesser said. "We want people to get back and succeed and have a second chance."
Daviess District Judge Lisa Payne Jones said more needs to be done to help people with criminal convictions obtain employment. Officials have said numerous times a felony record is a substantial barrier to employment.
"I think every single person there who had a criminal charge in their background talked about employment. That's the major issue holding them back," Jones said.
In court, she said she has seen people coming in to have very small infractions, such as seat belt violations, expunged from their records. "That's how much of a stigma" there is to having a record, Jones said.
A drug conviction also affects education, she said. "These charges will stop you from getting a student loan."
She would like to see the state's felony expungement law expanded to cover more criminal charges, Jones said. The state's expungement law does allow most class D felonies to be expunged, with the exception of violent or sexual offenses, or offenses against children.
Jones said another way to help people leaving prison to reintegrate into society is to automatically restore their voting rights.
People in prisons and jails need services while they are still incarcerated that will help them reintegrate into society, such as substance abuse treatment, mental health care, job training and GED classes and college classes. Those programs exist now but need to be expanded, Jones said.
"We want them to come out a better person, not a worse person," she said.
Rep. Jim Glenn, an Owensboro Democrat who attended the forum, said part of the problem is the lack of mental health treatment available, which leads to people with mental issues being dealt with in the criminal justice system.
"My father was a policeman, and he ended up arresting people (with mental disorders), and that's a problem," Glenn said.
Also, he said, the current system penalizes people who made mistakes while very young.
"We are spending too much money putting people in jail for minor infractions," Glenn said. Society, he said, is "focusing on incarceration" and spends money on jails when the money would be better spent elsewhere.
"We are spending it on prisons, and when they come out, they have no skills."
Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, a Belton Republican who also attended the forum, said she agreed with a statement made by Jones at the forum that programs offered to people in prisons and jails have to be evidence-based. Prunty said she particularly wants to learn more about "moral reconation therapy," which Jones mentioned in her address to the forum. Moral reconation therapy is a decision-making and moral reasoning therapy.
"We need to look at that" Prunty said. "If there are any other programs out that like moral reconation therapy that work, we need to implement those."
People in prisons should be taught job skills to help them when they are released, she said.
"If we are going to pay to incarcerate them ... are we going to pay (for them) to sit there and do nothing?" Prunty said.
