A number of officials, who were involved in the response to the devastating Jan. 3, 2000, tornado that ripped through Owensboro, held a commemoration ceremony Friday to remember the event and praise the recovery that put the city back on its feet.
But the officials used the event to relate another message, that if disaster could strike in 2000, it can strike again.
"I think a lot of us have forgotten the 2000 tornado," former Daviess Emergency Management Director Richard Payne told a large audience Friday at Rogers Hall at Kentucky Wesleyan College. "But it can and will happen again, at the most inconvenient times."
The Jan. 3 tornado decimated neighborhoods, destroying 280 homes and damaging more than 1,300 others. In particular, the Class F-3 tornado shredded neighborhoods in the area around Apollo High School, blasted apartment complexes near Scherm Road and caused heavy damage to buildings at Kentucky Wesleyan and at a now-gone grocery store on 25th Street.
"The greatest number to remember is there were zero fatalities," current EMA director Andy Ball said. In talking to people about their stories in preparation for the ceremony, "the one constant I heard was fear ... fear they will probably remember until their final breath."
Rick Shanklin of the National Weather Service's Paducah office said the storm system caused tornadoes in Arkansas, adding that another F-3 tornado struck in Crittenden County about an hour before the storm reached Owensboro. The Crittenden tornado was also severe but struck in a less populated area than Owensboro, Shanklin said.
In contrast, the tornado that skipped across Owensboro came down in heavily populated residential areas. Miraculously, only one person received a serious injury.
"This was a huge tornado," Shanklin said.
The initial assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was that the city sustained $74 million in damage, Shanklin said.
"In my 36 years in the weather business, this is one of the events that really sticks out," Shanklin said, noting that the event propelled Owensboro to become the first "storm ready" community between Chicago and Atlanta.
Former Judge-Executive Reid Haire said an issue in the aftermath was that fraudulent building contractors flooded the area.
"Thieves and charlatans were showing up ... to take advantage of people," Haire said. "If it were not for Planning and Zoning issuing permits to reputable (contractors), individuals would have been soaked for more dollars."
But while the storm did draw scam artists, it also pulled in people who wanted to help in the recovery, Haire said.
"We had hundreds of people coming from around the country to lend a hand," Haire said. "... We came together as a community; we came together as a country, and we came together as a state."
Current Judge-Executive Al Mattingly recalled how he was at his plumbing business when the weather sirens began to sound. As employees were taking shelter, Mattingly told the story of a worker from a job site in the area who said, "My God, send help, the neighborhood has exploded.' "
Mattingly said he went to the home where workers were doing a job on Rudy Martin Drive and found the family in the bathroom and the workers in the pantry.
"That's all that was left of that house down to the slab," Mattingly said. "... All I can say is, thank you God for having your hand stretched over our community that day."
The Rev. M. Garswa Matally said he was at home with his toddler on Belmont Drive when the tornado warning began to sound. With his daughter at Tamarack Elementary School, Matally said he "had to make a decision" and left his sleeping toddler at home to retrieve his daughter. But when he got to the school, the tornado struck, and no one was allowed to leave.
"When we got out, debris was everywhere, power lines were down," Matally said. Matally and his daughter walked home to find their garage "was gone," some of the windows in the home were shattered and part of the ceiling had fallen in.
But in his toddler's room, there was no damage. "He was still sleeping," Matally said.
Scott Kuegel, who was a weather spotter, saw the storm clouds from an overpass near Carter Road.
"If you can imagine the ugliest bruise you'd ever seen in your life, that's what color it was," Kuegel said.
After the storm, farmers organized to clear debris and help, Kuegel said.
"If you need help, if there's help needed, all you have to do is ask," Kuegel said. "... It comes in droves."
Former City Manager and Mayor Ron Payne said, "It hurt everyone to see our community so devastated," but added that emergency responders, work crews and volunteers made the difference in helping the city recover.
"So many people came forward and wanted to help," Payne said. "They would not take 'no' for an answer."
Payne said there the 2000 tornado was a teachable moment for all involved.
"Who would have thought in Owensboro, Kentucky, in January, we would have had a tornado?" Payne said. "The lesson from that was, you had better be prepared."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.