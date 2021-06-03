Daviess County has remained in Kentucky’s COVID-19 Yellow Zone, averaging a total of 5.3 confirmed cases of the virus per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. The county reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday during the last three days.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during one of his last weekly community COVID-19 updates Wednesday that roughly 50% of Daviess County residents eligible to receive the vaccine have already done so.
“The one thing that I want you to notice, for the first time in probably 10-12 months, there are no red counties, there are no critical counties there,” he said of the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map.
“That doesn’t mean that we are out of the woods yet, it just means that we are doing a pretty fair job of tracking, treating and vaccinating.”
Mattingly said one additional COVID-19 related death was reported during the past week, bringing the total of confirmed virus-related deaths in Daviess County to 186.
Fifteen counties throughout Kentucky are currently in the state’s COVID-19 Green Zone, the most that have been reported at any one time to date. In order to be classified in the Green Zone, a county must report fewer than 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
In addition to Daviess County, neighboring counties of Henderson, McLean, Ohio and Hancock are also in the state’s Yellow Zone, meaning they reported fewer than 10 positive cases of the virus per 100,000 people during a seven-day average.
There are 89 counties throughout Kentucky in the Yellow Zone and 16 counties remaining in the Orange Zone.
“It is a wonderful testament to all the health care professionals, and to you folks who are doing the things that you are supposed to do,” Mattingly said.
Joining Mattingly for the Facebook Live COVID-19 community update was Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton.
“Our community is becoming vaccinated, and if you look at the trends, that is holding true across the country,” Horton said during the update. “Unfortunately, it is not holding true across the world.”
Horton said the COVID-19 pandemic still poses a very real problem to many countries throughout the world, and the United States is fortunate to have had access to vaccines as quickly as it has.
“We have and we had a very successful rollout of vaccines and that is showing up in the numbers,” he said.
While Daviess County is on the right track, more people must be vaccinated, Horton said.
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 49.98% of Daviess County residents age 18 or older have been vaccinated, compared to 45.09% in McLean County, 28.01% in Lewis County and 65.06% in Scott County.
In residents aged 65 or older, Daviess County is reporting 76.36% of its county residents have been vaccinated, compared to 63.24% in McLean County, 39.50% in Lewis County and 94.80% in Scott County.
The state average of those 18 years of age and older who have been vaccinated is 57%.
“Lots of providers in our community have stepped up to the plate and are doing their part to make sure that vaccines are easy to obtain for anyone that wants it,” Horton said.
For a complete list of vaccination sites, visit www.vaccine.gov.
