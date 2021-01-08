Owensboro Health has announced that seniors 70 and over are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the health's system's vaccination program enters it next phase.
According to a release from the hospital, " Owensboro Health opened its Tier 1B phase with a soft launch on Thursday, successfully vaccinating several hundred patients who had visited physician offices within the hospital."
Seniors who want a vaccine should call Owensboro Health’s central scheduling number at 270-685-7100, and speak to an operator. Online scheduling and walk-in options will be announced soon, according to the hospital.
This story will be updated.
