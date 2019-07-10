Owensboro Health Foundation hopes to give away 100 free car seats to low-income families between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Owensboro Health Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave.
Also, during the event, anyone who uses a car seat -- including grandparents, other family members and daycare providers -- are invited to bring car and booster seats to be professionally checked and installed at no cost. OH Foundation also funded the training of 22 child passenger safety technicians, who will earn their national certifications as part of Wednesday's event.
The event will take place in the Healthpark's employee parking lot, which is east of the building's chapel and main lobby. Guests should use the Healthpark's Robin Road entrance.
"If I give away all of these car seats, I'm going to be very happy," said Alysia Adams, OH director of trauma services. "That means 100 kids will have a safer ride."
To receive a free car seat, families must provide proof of income, such as a pay stub, last year's income tax return or proof the family is on state or federal assistance. Also, recipients will be asked to fill out a short form.
"People can come just to get a car seat checked," Adams said. "Or they can come just to get a car seat."
Guests who qualify for a free car seat can ask a technician to install it properly before leaving the event.
Many people don't realize car seats have expiration dates, said Kay Ewing, OH outreach and injury prevention educator.
"Car seats have changed so much since our kids were small," she said.
It's good for grandparents and other family members, who may not use a car seat often, to come to the workshop and have their car and booster seats checked for safety.
"So much has changed," Ewing said. "You can get a little overwhelmed with it all."
For more information about car seat safety, go to www.owensborohealth.org/carseatsafety.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.