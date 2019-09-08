In Kentucky, more than 20% of women have been raped and more than 47% have experienced sexual violence. Hence the importance of SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) nurses tending the frontlines of advocacy for sexual assault victims, said Terri Crowe, advocacy coordinator for New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services.
SANE nurses are registered nurses who have completed specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of the patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse. Their duties include conducting the three- to four-hour sexual assault exam, conducting vaginal, anal and saliva swabs, collecting hair samples, collecting clothing and maintaining the chain of custody with law enforcement.
"We have our first responders and the core members are advocates, law enforcement and SANE," Crowe said. "That is typically the core. I think the most important thing is that they have that team behind them. It is the best of all worlds and I think that people have the most therapeutic outcomes. It helps the mental well being of our victims to see that they have support. When the team is involved, people are much less revictimized and traumatized."
In 2016, Kentucky lawmakers passed the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Act, in part, to deal with a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits that had been discovered. In addition, the act paved the way for acute-care hospitals to earn SANE certifications to bolster care and advocacy for victims.
The issue three years on, according to the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, is that only one-third of Kentucky's 120 counties even have a SANE nurse and some hospitals, like Baptist Health Louisville, one of Kentucky's largest acute care facilities, have taken to turning victims away.
In Daviess County, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital is well on its way to once again becoming a designated SANE-ready facility. OH originally received the designation in March 2018, but due to some nurses retiring or moving on, they were no longer able to provide the 24-hour care required to be a SANE facility. However, with a current roster of five SANE nurses and four awaiting certification, OH will soon be able to provide specialized care to victims 24/7 said Lisa York, OH RN and manager of nursing.
"Nurses attend a week-long class in either Bowling Green or Paducah," she said. "They perform several pelvic exams accompanied by a licensed provider. Then they meet with a prosecuting attorney, law enforcement & New Beginnings. The nurses that do this often go into this having a passion that translates into compassion for the patient as they conduct the exam. It is also beneficial during the court case as the nurse is trained on how to preserve evidence. Any time you have a specially trained nurse here or that can come here, it's much better for the patient."
In the eyes of community members leading the charge in prevention and victim advocacy, OH's reaching the designation and filling their ranks with SANE certified nurses is the best possible scenario, Crowe said.
"Right now is Daviess County we are looking pretty good," she said. "We would love to have an army of SANE nurses so the burden doesn't fall on a small number of nurses, so that there are plenty to go around so it isn't on their shoulders. Overall we at New Beginnings, the Owensboro Police Department and Owensboro Health have excellent working relationships. At the end of the day, it is all about the victims and doing all that we can to support them."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
