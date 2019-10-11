OH picked for CDC opioid protocols initiative

Owensboro Health is one of only 11 health care systems nationwide selected to help establish best practices for prescribing opioids for chronic pain care.
The effort -- called the Opioid Quality Improvement Collaborative -- formed in March 2018. OH was one of six additional health systems invited to join the group earlier this year.
The initiative's primary goal is to support other health systems as they try to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for prescribing opioids.
Nationwide, more than 11.5 million people 12 and older reported abusing prescription pain medicine in 2016, the CDC reports.
The CDC guidelines focus on three areas: determining when to initiate or continue opioids for chronic pain; opioid selection, dose, duration, follow-up and discontinuation; and assessing risk and addressing the harms of opioid use.
"Improving the way opioids are prescribed through clinical practice guidelines can ensure patients have access to safer, more effective chronic pain treatment while reducing the risk of opioid use disorder, overdose and death," the CDC website said.
It is estimated up to 11% of adults deal with pain daily.
However, primary care physicians report insufficient training in prescribing opioids, the CDC reports.
OH was selected for the Opioid Quality Improvement Collaborative, in part, because of its ongoing work with KASPER, a statewide prescription monitoring system designed to battle the opioid crisis, said Dr. David Danhauer, OH chief medical information officer.
Last year, OH was the only health care system in Kentucky -- and one of only three nationwide -- to participate in a pilot program aimed at cutting the time medical professionals spend accessing data from KASPER.
In addition, OH's electronic medical records provider has been working on integrating the CDC's recommendations into the health system's workflow for some time.
As an Opioid Quality Improvement Collaborative member, OH agreed to monitor its progress on six measures, Danhauer said.
They are:
• The percentage of patients who have urine drug testing before being prescribed opioids.
• The percentage of patients who receive an opioid prescription that lasts three days or less.
• The percentage of patients on long-term opioid therapy who take 50 MMEs (morphine milligram equivalent) or more per day.
• The percentage of patients on long-term therapy who take more than 90 MMEs per day.
• The percentage of patients on long-term opioid therapy who are also prescribed benzodiazepine.
• The percentage of patients who have follow-up visits at least quarterly.
Four OH primary care offices will be part of the collaborative. They are the Triplett Street and Breckenridge Street clinics in Owensboro, Muhlenberg Healthplex in Powderly and Multicare in Madisonville.
They are among 120 primary care practices putting into practice and evaluating the impact of CDC guidelines.
Danhauer doesn't see any big differences in CDC recommendations for opioid prescriptions and the way OH physicians operate now.
"Our state prescribing guidelines are very similar to CDC guidelines," he said.
OH is six months into the 18-month evaluation period for the Opioid Quality Improvement Collaborative.
Health care systems involved in the process will benefit from resources and shared learning. For example, they will engage in monthly calls to discuss challenges and lessons learned and have access to a website to identify resources and share information.
"The collaborative is an opportunity to support health care systems that are doing the hard work in their communities to provide individualized care for patients with chronic pain, while balancing practice-level improvements in opioid prescribing for safer, evidence-based care," Sarah Shoemaker-Hunt, principal investigator for the CDC-funded project, said in a press release.
