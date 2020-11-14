Owensboro Health Regional Hospital announced Thursday that it has received the designation of a Care Continuum Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.
According to OH’s release, the designation recognizes commitment to improving outcomes for those diagnosed with lung cancer by providing patient-focused and coordinated multidisciplinary care.
GO2 Foundation has formed the Care Continuum Centers of Excellence program to enable patient access to standard of care lung cancer screening, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship in their local community.
The Care Continuum Centers of Excellence (CCCOE) program recognizes community hospitals that meet rigorous qualifying criteria that demonstrate collaborative leadership across the lung cancer care continuum.
Meeting the CCCOE criteria puts member hospitals on par with leading academic and research institutions and provides patients with access to the latest innovations not typically found in community hospitals. The CCCOE approach results in patients receiving compassionate and timely care, as well as treatment options that improve survivorship.
“Lung cancer affects many families that are served by Owensboro Health. Lung cancer also leads in cancer-related deaths, exacting a heavy toll on our community,” said Dr. Michael Muzoora, of Owensboro Health Pulmonology. “Practicing at a healthcare system that makes every effort to provide state-of-the-art care to patients and families navigating cancer treatment is encouraging. We look forward to the GO2 partnership as we continue to improve on the care and support offered to our community.”
