The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities honored Owensboro Health's Transitional Care Center of Owensboro recently.
The local center received the Best of Kentucky -- Nursing and Rehabilitation award.
"It is a privilege to honor caregivers for the outstanding care and devotion they show every day to their residents. These honorees are an example of the many Kentucky providers and caregivers delivering quality care," said Chris Page, KAHCF board chairman. "This recognition is a testament to their dedication to their residents."
OH's transitional care unit was selected based on Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' rankings and satisfaction surveys from residents and families.
The unit received a five-star CMS rating, which is the highest level. And recently U.S. News and World Report ranked the health system's transitional care unit as a "high performer" in its Best Nursing Homes ratings.
OH's transitional care unit is not a traditional nursing home. Instead, it is a short-term rehabilitation facility.
