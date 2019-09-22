Owensboro Health screens approximately 1,300 people a year in Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties for lung cancer.
But it can scan a lot more, Greg Strahan, president and chief executive officer, said Saturday.
And he's hoping more awareness about the disease will lead to more testing.
Hospital officials and community leaders were at OH Healthpark on Saturday for a presentation of preliminary results from the Kentucky Community Awareness Research & Education project's six-month effort to increase awareness in the community of low-dose radiation lung cancer screenings and tobacco cessation.
The project was funded by a grant from the National Cancer Institute.
Lovoria Williams, principal investigator for the project, called it "an amazing experience" and said, "This community was ready to work with the University of Kentucky,"
Strahan said OH has been doing lung cancer screenings since 2012.
"This will open new doors of opportunity for early detection," he said. "We are excited about the possibilities."
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Kentucky, Williams said.
Kentucky, she said, has the highest rate of lung cancer deaths in the nation.
The American Lung Association says 97 Kentuckians per 100,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year.
The national rate is 63.
Williams said black males have a higher rate of lung cancer than other demographics.
Owensboro Health, she said, was one of the first hospitals in the nation to implement lung cancer screenings.
The GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer recently named OH a screening center of excellence.
Candidates for lung cancer screenings are people who are at least 55 years old and have smoked a pack of cigarettes daily for 30 years.
It includes those who are still smoking or have quit within the past 15 years.
Those at high risk should be screened once a year, Williams said.
She said there is a social stigma with lung cancer because people believe that smoking is the only cause.
Radon gas and second-hand smoke are also factors, Williams said.
She said the recent study reached 1,200 people in the community, educating them on such things as risk factors and the need to stop smoking and get screened.
Strahan said most insurance policies will cover the cost of screening.
People who think they are at-risk should ask their doctor to refer them for a lung cancer screening.
People without a family doctor can call 270-417-7641.
For more information about lung cancer screenings, go to OwensboroHealth.org/LungScreen.
