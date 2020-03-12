The doors of the Ohio County Community Center/ Courthouse were locked about 8:30 a.m. after court officials received a report that someone in the building may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston was told someone who appeared in the courtroom had a family member who had been tested for coronavirus, Johnston said. County officials confirmed swabs were taken on the person's family member but the test results are unknown.
Johnston said the person was sent home to self-quarantine and the building was disinfected. The building reopened at noon.
