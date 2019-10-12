Ohio County driver crashes vehicle into vacant house

An Ohio County man received minor injuries early Friday morning when his vehicle crashed through a vacant house in the 8100 block of Sugar Grove Church Road.
The collision occurred at 9:30 a.m. Deputy Jared Kessinger of the Daviess County Sheriff's Department said Derrick Newton, of Hartford, was driving north on Sugar Grove Church Road when he swerved to avoid a vehicle in his lane.
Kessinger said Newton over-corrected and lost control of his vehicle. Newton's GMC Jimmy left the road, traveled through a yard and smashed through the side of a vacant house.
"Luckily, the gas and electric has been shut off for a while," Kessinger said.
Kessinger said Newton received only minor injuries and was able to get out of the vehicle and flag down help.
Units from the Daviess County Fire Department and Masonville Fire Department responded to the scene and helped control traffic while a wrecker was called to pull the vehicle from the home.
