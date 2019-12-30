Since Ohio County’s readdressing project started in March 2017, Emergency Management Director Charlie Shields said one of the county’s five districts have been completed.
“The project is going, but it’s very slow-going,” Shields said.
The county decided to start the readdressing project, according to Shields, after an emergency 911 call was made for someone having a heart attack and the EMS responders had to knock on doors to figure out the right house because addresses were not correct or were not posted on properties.
This is a common problem for emergency responders, he said.
The emergency management department has completed readdressing the Fordsville area so far, which is the largest district in the county, according to Shields. He said he will start on the Horse Branch area after the first of the year.
An Ohio County ordinance states that addresses should be assigned from 0-1000 per each road mile with even address numbers on the right and odds on the left. Right now, Shields said, “it isn’t always like that in the county.”
“We’re finding out a lot that people moved in before we had the county ordinance and they just give themself a number, so we’re having to correct that as we go,” he said.
Now, if people move or build new homes, they will have to go through the addressing office in Ohio County to confirm a correct address before they are able to have water and electric turned on, Shields said.
Shields said it is just him and an assistant that must drive through each road in the county to ensure each home has the correct address, measure mileage between each property and check that the correct residents are listed for each address.
With the largest district finished and the second-largest district just started, Shields said he estimates another year to a year-and-a-half to finish the project.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360.
