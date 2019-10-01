The Ohio County Economic Development Alliance and Bowling Green-based Digital Works are partnering to train and place workers in online jobs.
Jodi Ashby, interim executive director for the EDA, said the program will offer six to eight weeks of training for the students.
And six to eight of the students will be placed in jobs working either from home or The Hub, a business incubator in Hartford, she said.
Chris Pedersen, vice president of planning and development for Connected Nation, Digital Works' parent, said in a news release, "Forty percent more U.S. employers offer flexible workplace options than they did just five years ago."
He said, "The work-at-home population has grown an incredible 159% since 2005, more than 11 times faster than the rest of the workforce."
Pedersen said Connected Nation developed Digital Works in 2013 to help place such workers.
Today, he said, the company works with more than 70 companies that need to fill such positions.
Ashby said the EDA decided to partner with Connected Nation because of the company's ability to place people in jobs.
"We've done our own training in the past," she said. "But we don't have the connections they do."
Those in the program have to be Ohio County residents, Ashby said.
Digital Works says it has "a conservative 80% placement rate" for students it trains.
"Our Digital Works' facilitators mentor graduates for work-at-home careers and promote a co-working peer network, Tammy Spring, the company's operations manager, said in the news release. "Job retention and advancement depend on the skill and will of each participant."
People interested in the program can go to www.ohiocounty.com/digital-works for more information.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.