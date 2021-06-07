Ohio County will be receiving a number of upgrades for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year based on Resolution #2021-15’s HB 192 project list.
HB 192 is a state bill that budgets each year for the coal severance funds that come to each of the coal-producing counties. Each of these counties submits to the state a budget of projects needed to complete for the fiscal year based on priority, and the money is granted from the state as needed.
Ohio County’s projected project budget totals $1,029,626 for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“You’re not guaranteed that. It’s a projection of what you should get,” Ohio County Executive Judge David Johnson said.
Johnson said these projects include county road upgrades, which will include pavement upgrades and will be allocated toward different blocks as soon as the money is guaranteed, a new vehicle for the Ohio County Senior Center, and two new patrol vehicles for the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department. If the county receives the rest of the money, Johnston said it will go toward a new roof for the county’s road maintenance garage and its ambulance service building.
Each project has been prioritized by its need, and the money from the state to the county will be handed down every quarter of the fiscal year.
“We got our projects lined up in a priority way. That was, if we don’t get it all, we don’t spend it until we’re guaranteed we’re going to get it,” he said.
When the first payment arrives in August, $80,000 of the money has been allocated to county road upgrades, but the road upgrades on the 12 miles of the yet unnamed roads will move ahead to July.
The next set of projects that have been prioritized on the list are new vehicles and equipment for the Ohio County Senior Center at $60,000; three separate projects of blacktopping a number of Ohio County roads at $160,000 each; new vehicles, equipment and law enforcement supplies for the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department at $94,000; county road repair and maintenance at $100,000; and facility improvements, vehicles and equipment at $215,626.
In addition to amending Resolution #2021-15, the county applied for a recreational trails grant. This grant of $110,639 will allow the county to resurface Ohio County Park’s 3.1-mile trail that was first surfaced in 1995.
“We’re also putting solar lighting on it so that people can walk at night and feel safe,” he said.
If awarded, construction will begin between July 1 and Nov. 1.
