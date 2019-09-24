The Ohio County Sheriff's Department is seeking information about two people in a pickup who reportedly tried to lure a child into the vehicle with candy.
Sheriff's department reports say deputies received a call Monday of two males in the Fordsville area that attempted to offer candy to a young child.
The vehicle was described as a 1988 to 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, two tone in color, with light blue on the top and bottom, and a darker shade of blue in the middle.
Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is asked to call the sheriff's department, at 270-298-4411.
