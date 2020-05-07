The Ohio County Water District is raising water usage rates for the first time in 11 years.
The water district’s board of directors approved a 21% increase and intends to make a decision to add from 4% to 5% to the proposed rate increase at their next meeting on May 18.
After the May 18 meeting, the necessary paperwork will be assessed by legal council and sent for approval to the Kentucky Public Service Commission on June 1, said Walt Beasley, water district general manager.
“Traditionally it takes 45 to 60 days,” he said. “The state has been working better from home than they do in the office, so it may be sooner. Given our study and looking at projections, that 21% that was originally approved could see an additional 4% to 5%. The board will approve that. The commission will make the final decision. We have seen them actually raise a district’s proposed rates in the past to make sure their numbers stay in the black. If they approve, they will send us a date telling us when we are allowed to enact the new rates.”
Currently, the usage rates are $21.37 for the first 2,000 gallons, which is a flat minimum bill. The next 18,000 gallons is $8.78 per 1,000 gallons, 30,000 gallons is $7.59 per 1,000 gallons, 50,000 gallons is $6.39 per 1,000 gallons with usage more than 100,000 gallons comes to $5.20 per 1,000 gallons.
The average usage for Ohio County residents comes in at roughly 5,000 gallons, or about $47.71 before taxes, Beasley said.
The need for the increase is to ensure that revenue is meeting costs. With current and upcoming maintenance costs, that balance isn’t there, he said.
“It is certainly a fault of ours for not going sooner than 11 years,” he said. “We have kept our costs down and have been in the black, which is why we haven’t made a request from the commission until now. We have had some big maintenance items come up in the past year and have more coming in the near future. We have to have all six of our 500,000-gallon tanks painted inside and out and that will cost $250,000 a tank. We are also replacing water lines and changing out filters.
“We have a great system here and were ahead of a lot of other counties in how we maintain clean water for the people of county, but maintenance to maintain that quality is expensive.”
