Ohio County’s “new normal” rollout is set to begin next week.
On May 11, Ohio County Fiscal Court will begin the process of reopening by allowing manufacturing, construction, automotive dealerships and professional services to resume business under state and federal safety protocols, said Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston.
“Getting the information out about where to find the required PPE to open and information has been a top priority,” he said. “Businesses have worked really well with us and have been understanding. We aren’t providing the PPE, but we are working with businesses on how to find what they need.”
Following May 11, county officials plan on following up with opening retail outlets and church services, Johnston said.
While Gov. Andy Beshear has said that government entities will be able to open up under strict safety and social distancing guidelines on May 18, Ohio County officials have opted to keep county government buildings closed to the public until May 26, Johnston said.
“That is meant to give us extra time,” he said. “We are putting up plastic shields and installing things to space people out. That extra time allows us to do that. We are installing shields in front of our workers with barriers to maintain social distance between our employees and the public. If any of our workers go into another part of the office, they will always be required to wear a mask and in certain instances, gloves. We will also be checking our employees and the public’s temperature when they enter into any of our buildings.”
The plan is to maintain these practices through June with the hopes of relaxing protocols in July, he said.
“Hopefully in July we can get to the new normal,” he said. “We are looking for that plateau that shows those numbers have flattened and are going down. The governor told judge-executives this morning that we have flat-lined and that as many have recovered as there are new cases. Hopefully, those numbers will continue to go down. Hopefully, in July we will be able to gradually get rid of the gloves and masks.”
As far opening, Johnston feels confident that things will go smoothly, he said.
“With all of these guards in place, we feel positive,” he said. “I think people are acting right and following the protocols. When I am out in the community I see people wearing masks and doing what they should be doing. I think people are heeding what they have been told. There are always exceptions, but by-in-large, they are listening.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.