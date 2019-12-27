OHRH adds greeters to medical building

To improve the patient experience at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and its adjoining Pleasant Valley Medical Building, OH officials recently added guest relations representatives in two strategic locations.
On average, members of the new guest services team assist up to 600 people daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the entrance of the Pleasant Valley Medical Building, where 60 providers practice. And they assist about 200 a day at the hospital's B entrance, just off the B parking lot.
A hallway, which houses a bank branch, pharmacy and elevators to doctors' offices, connects the two buildings, but with a seamless exterior and interior design, many visitors don't realize the campus contains two separate buildings -- linked by one hallway.
OH staff realized many visitors seemed confused when they first entered.
"This is a beautiful hospital with quality care, and to think people get lost at the door really bothers me," said Debbie Luttrell, OHRH manager of volunteer and guest services.
She credited President and CEO Greg Strahan -- who, in the past, has helped patients get to their location -- with the idea of creating a guest services team to help people navigate the building.
The new service is working well, Luttrell said. "(Patients) receive quality care everywhere, why not at the door?"
At one point, Luttrell said, there was talk of placing a desk at the hospital's B entrance, but staff decided against it. Guest relations personnel are so busy assisting visitors they rarely sit.
Within the next few weeks, members of the greeting team will receive iPads and telephones to help them do their jobs better. With the iPads, they will be able to pull up patients' names and verify where they need to go in case they are confused or have forgotten. And with telephones, they can call doctors' offices and report that a patient is in the building and on his or her way.
Karen Aud has worked as a guest relations representative since Nov. 11. She assists patients at the Pleasant Valley Medical Building entrance.
Patients sometimes come in with splints or oxygen tanks. They may be alone or not feeling well.
Elderly patients and those on medications often struggle to navigate new surroundings.
Guest services team members don't wait for patients or visitors to ask for assistance. They are proactive. They welcome guests and offer help.
"We don't point to where they need to go," Aud said. "We take them. They really appreciate it."
Diane Phy has worked at the hospital about four years. She was stationed at the information desk in the main lobby near the A entrance. Now, she's a greeter at the hospital's B entrance.
People with mobility devices often need help entering or exiting the building. Sometimes, guests need a wheelchair, drink or directions.
Whatever is needed, she's there to help.
"I really enjoy it," she said. "It's a rewarding job. People thank us so much."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
