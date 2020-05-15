Starting Monday, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital will have new visitors guidelines.
Those changes will include:
One support person is allowed for patients in the following areas:
• Emergency Department
• Outpatient surgery or procedures
• Outpatient testing or treatments at hospitals
• Infusion unit
The visitor should remain the same throughout the entire stay. Cafe services and the gift shop will not be open to visitors. Vending machines are available in waiting areas.
In inpatient facilities, no visitors will be permitted except under specific circumstances, and with prior approval. This includes:
• End-of-life care or end-of-life decision making. For these situations, two visitors will be permitted.
• One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge.
• One visitor for patients undergoing emergency surgery.
• Visitors attending part of scheduled family training for patients with rehabilitation needs.
For all outpatient appointments:
• No visitors will be permitted to accompany a patient to clinic visits.
