About a year ago, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital initiated a program to improve outcomes for patients who have a higher risk of failure once they are discharged.
The program -- dubbed complex care -- acts as an extra layer of oversight and protection that follows and assists at-risk patients at least 30 days after they leave the hospital.
Complex care is part of OH's already-existing transitional care protocol, which was put into practice about three years ago. In the health care industry, transitional care refers to the continuity of health care after patients leave a hospital and go to another medical facility or return home.
Before a patient is released from OHRH, they receive oral and written instructions for medications, wound care and upcoming visits to a primary care physician. However, by their nature, hospital stays often confuse patients, especially the elderly. They and their families may not fully understand all the discharge instructions, so orders may not be followed once patients leave the hospital's care.
That can lead to problems, said Lisa Shears, OHRH director of case management.
Shears leads the health system's new team of five complex care managers -- four nurses and a social worker.
"We want to call (patients) in the first 72 hours and go through all the discharge instructions," she said. "We discuss everything that happened when they were transitioning from the hospital. ... When you are discharged, you think you understand. The nurse thinks you understand. The doctor thinks you understand. But it's overwhelming. We're trying to bridge that gap."
OH uses a computerized program with predictive analytics to rank patients who are at high risk of failure once they are released from the hospital. The program looks at medical records because patients with more than one diagnosis are at a higher risk for complications. Patients with mental health and substance abuse issues are particularly vulnerable during the transition period.
The computer program checks how many times patients have been admitted to the emergency department in the past, whether they have a primary care provider and other indicators. If patients score 27% or higher, they automatically go into OH's new complex care management system.
Then, complex care managers focus on trying to help these at-risk patients find a primary care provider and to secure assistance in the home -- for example, outpatient palliative care or a home health agency. Complex care managers even go so far as to ensure patients have transportation to upcoming doctor appointments.
After the initial follow-up call, the complex care manager contacts the patient every few days to see how recovery is progressing. That level of one-on-one attention lasts at least 30 days.
"It's about keeping that patient safe and making sure they have a good outcome when they come home," Shears said.
Dr. Jim Tidwell, OH vice president for population health, manages two other teams that he describes as patient advocates. They are transitional care and chronic care navigators, which have been part of the OH system for about three years.
They are seasoned nurses employed by OH Medical Group to make sure a patient's transition from the hospital to the next level of care is seamless. Typically, within 48 hours after being discharged, a transitional care navigator will call to review the doctor's discharge orders.
"They make sure no information was lost in the patient leaving the hospital and going home," Tidwell said.
OHMG primary care physicians have transitional care navigators. Some private practices have them, too.
A transitional care navigator's work is complete when the patient returns to his primary care provider, which may take a week or two after hospitalization.
Health insurance companies are recognizing the value in providing transitional care, Tidwell said. Some of them employ their own transitional care professionals.
OHMG chronic care navigators generally deal with patients who have two or more diagnoses. Those patients tend to need more hand-holding to manage their health care needs.
Chronic care navigators reach out to patients monthly. Calls usually last at least 20 minutes, Tidwell said.
Navigators ask the patient questions and evaluate issues specific to their diagnosis.
Chronic care navigators may follow a patient for years and are often a first point of contact when patients have questions, Tidwell said.
"The navigator is someone who has been around a long time," he said. "It's like a back door to a complex system."
Patients interested in a navigator should ask their primary care physician if his or her office has one.
OHMG employs two chronic care navigators and six transitional care navigators. More may be hired in the future, Tidwell said.
"Anytime there is personal contact in health care that is the very best way to provide it," Tidwell said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
