Effective Friday afternoon, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital tightened its restrictions on visitations due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The new rules are in response to the World Health Organizations' recent declaration that the virus has reached a worldwide pandemic level. OHRH's new visitation policy will be in effect until further notice.
"Our concern is that we protect our patients, visitors and staff from the spread of COVID-19, and to accomplish our mission we are enacting a system-wide visitor policy ... ," the website reads.
The new policy affects OHRH and OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
It applies to all patients, regardless of the unit or condition they are in.
In part, the new policy says:
• Hours of visitation are now from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
• Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time.
• All visitors must check in at the front desk.
• No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed entry unless they are the parents of hospitalized children.
• Visitors may be screened for flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or sore throat. Infrared thermometers may be used to determine if visitors have a fever.
• Visitors returning from international travel may not enter the hospital until they have been in the U.S. and are symptom free for 14 days.
Exemptions may be requested for end-of-life care, pediatric patients, and labor and delivery.
The policy also includes a section regarding patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.
In other OH news, Dr. Francis DuFrayne said the hospital and Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center will suspend valet service Monday because of an increased risk of contamination for people who work in those positions.
Following the recommendations of Gov. Andy Beshear and state health officials, many public events have been postponed and canceled in recent days. In addition, public and private schools across the region are closed for the next few weeks.
During students' time off, DuFrayne recommends they and their families stay close to home and avoid public places as much as possible.
"They should not be at the mall or the bounce house or movie theaters," DuFrayne said. "We don't want them out in the community."
If students congregate elsewhere, it could defeat the purpose of suspending classes, health professionals fear.
Children infected with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or mild ones; however, they are contagious and can spread the virus, DuFrayne said.
"(OH) will be providing daily updates," DuFrayne said. "The situation is very fluid."
