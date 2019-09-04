A typical Wednesday at Hager Preschool consists of students learning manners, listening to a story or lining up for outside playtime, but for Jessica Livers, an Owensboro High School senior, the day is comprised of sitting in the floor of one of the classrooms and playing store with students.
This is the second year that Jessica, 17, has come to the preschool during her school day as part of her child development services class at OHS. The class is part of the OHS early childhood career pathway and is among others within the family consumer sciences that give interested students a look at working with the littlest students in the district.
"I like coming and helping out the teachers, and playing with the kids," Jessica said. "It makes my day when they get to play with me, and they get all happy when I come in. I love it."
Jessica, who said she didn't come from a very positive home environment growing up, wants to go into social work as a career in order to help kids who may also be struggling. She said participating in the early childhood pathway is helpful toward that pursuit.
Lana Scherer, a Hager Preschool teacher, has been at the school since 1999 and said each year there are several OHS students who help at the preschool. Those high school students assist with daily classroom goings-on, play with students and just provide general assistance when needed.
She said the high school class is a good program because it gives those students a sense of what it's like working with kids.
"They can figure out if this is really something they want to do," she said. "It truly gives them a look at what it's like on the day-to-day."
Jenny Busse, OHS family and consumer science teacher, said there are about 20 students enrolled in the child development services class and those students travel throughout Owensboro Public Schools to help in classrooms where needed.
Before students reach the level of the CDS classes that afford them the opportunity to visit classrooms in that way, they must have completed a few other family consumer science classes like early lifespan. Typically they are juniors and seniors when they are able to visit elementary and preschool classrooms, and early child care centers, Busse said.
She said visiting the classrooms is helpful because they learn quickly whether they enjoy working with kids and it also provides a hands-on learning experience. It also can be a motivator for them to see professionals in the field, which can help them choose their "college dollars" wisely when looking toward a career.
"It allows them to work with staff members who have that same mission in mind, and to learn from them and work with them," Busse said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
