OHS counselor named top KY high school counselor of year

Gabrielle Hart's daily goal is to do what's best for students in her capacity as an Owensboro High School counselor.
Because of that, Hart has been named the high school counselor of the year by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.
Hart, who is in her second year as a counselor at OHS, has been working with the district for six years. She previously served at the counselor for Owensboro Middle School North.
She was shocked to learn that someone had nominated her for the KSCA award, for which she will be honored at the organization's annual conference and dinner Sept. 12 at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington.
"I had no idea I had been nominated," Hart said. "I am very excited. Any time you are recognized for your hard work, it just makes you feel like everything you're doing is worth it."
She said the nomination shows her "that being there for the kids as much as I have been is being recognized."
"I'm just so happy," she added.
According to Lindsey Wilson, awards and recognition committee chair for the KSCA, Monica Rice, the OHS college and career readiness counselor, nominated Hart. In the nomination form, Rice said Hart works with students in the classroom, in small groups or one-on-one to address their needs.
"Mrs. Hart also takes time to work with students on their social development," Rice wrote. "While oftentimes, counselors become bogged down by paperwork and tasks, she makes sure to set aside time to meet with students and focus on their personal needs. Often, students enter the guidance office and request to speak with her because she has built relationships with them and they trust her."
Rice also remarked that one student said that Hart "is always there for me. Sometimes I don't want to hear what she's got to say. But I know she always speaks the truth, so I know it's best to listen."
Hart said that she helps students with academics or their plans post-high school, whether that's obtaining a job, going into a trade, or applying to a two- or four-year school. However, there has been a shift at the state level to put more of an emphasis on any social-emotional issues students are facing, so she spends time talking with them about what's going on at home and what could be hindering their school environment.
School counselors are all working to be present and make sure all students' needs are met because "if they aren't able to concentrate, or they aren't able to focus in their classes because what's going on outside of school, they aren't going to be as successful as they could possibly be," she said.
"I'll talk with (students) and try to make them feel better so they can go back to class and concentrate on their school work," Hart said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
