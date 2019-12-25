A third Owensboro resident has declared his candidacy for mayor.
Dracin Williams, a 2009 Owensboro High School graduate, recently filed to run for Owensboro mayor.
Williams, who lived in Chicago for four years and was a teacher before moving back to Owensboro at the beginning of 2019, said he noticed the city regressing with each visit he made back to his hometown, with residents struggling with drug addiction or their financial situations. Williams had the intent of being more involved with the community when he moved back to Owensboro and is hoping to be "newer, fresher" eyes.
Williams said the city is on the right track in some areas, including education and downtown development.
"The riverfront is an amenity that many cities would love to have," he said.
However, his dissatisfaction is with Owensboro's property taxes and the city's relations with community members.
"We have focused so much building, building, building in our community at the expense of actually doing community building with the people and so we sort of gave up one for the other," he said.
Williams said one of his goals if elected is to help students pay for college through the "Owensboro Promise."
"The Owensboro Promise would be specifically focused on rallying the community business leaders around investing in our students by providing monetary donations to cover tuition and fees for every high school graduate" for college, Williams said. Daviess Fiscal Court has a similar program.
Williams said transportation is also important to him, such as making buses more cost-effective for seniors and implementing more bike lanes.
Williams' other goals include establishing an Owensboro-Daviess County food council to foster agricultural investments and develop connections to grow the local agriculture market, cultivating and recruiting women to serve as elected and appointed leaders, and putting a "break" on sprawl and using space more effectively, according to his Facebook page.
Williams, who has not held a political office, said he has experience in other areas and believes that life is political.
"In a conventional sense, no, but in an all-encompassing view of politics I do have experience because I taught students in Chicago at underfunded schools," he said.
Williams works as a resident monitor, Dismas House Charities, which functions as a drug rehabilitation center. He joins City Commissioners Pam Smith-Wright and Larry Conder as the candidates for mayor.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
