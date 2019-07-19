One of the two Owensboro Innovation Academy teams who participated in the national Tests of Engineering Aptitude, Math and Science competition placed fourth in the country during the design portion of the event that took place in National Harbor, Maryland on June 28 to July 2.
The competition was broken up into three divisions -- middle school, ninth and 10th grade, and 11th grade and 12th-grade, according Stephanie Gray, an OIA facilitator.
She said each division had about 60 to 70 teams.
"We were very pleasantly surprised," she said. "The teams were from all over the country, with the winners mainly coming from California, right next to Stanford. It was some really stiff competition, for sure."
OIA competed in TEAMS at the state level at Murray State University, where they were also going up against schools from Illinois and Tennessee. At that competition, the OIA team of sophomores took home first overall in the commonwealth.
The other team they took to nationals was in the 11th/12th division, and it was a team of juniors who earned a high enough score to achieve the minimum qualification score to compete nationally. At the national level the team of juniors pulled in scores that placed them in the top 50% in the nation in some categories, said Gray.
The sophomore team also tied at the state level with Notre Dame Academy, a private school in Louisville.
Allen Hunley, physics instructor at OIA, said the school's multi-faceted and multi-disciplinary approach to engineering helps prepare students to compete in rigorous competitions like this.
"This gives them a chance to compete against some of the brightest minds across this country, and to know that it doesn't matter where you're from," Hunley said. "Here in Kentucky, we can still have people that can meet those challenges."
At the national competition, students built an autonomous vehicle on-site and made a presentation to a panel of judges on artificial intelligence principles. They also produced a digital media presentation on the advantages of autonomous vehicles.
The designing and building of their autonomous vehicle are the areas where the OIA sophomore team scored so well.
Katie Gray, 16, and Adam Lott, 16, were on the award-winning sophomores team.
Katie Gray said the TEAMS competition is great because it's challenging.
"The TEAMS competition is all about thinking on your feet and using creative voice to solve a problem," she said. "Even if it's a math, designing or an essay problem, it gets you thinking how to solve it."
Stephanie Gray said this was the first year OIA sent teams to the national competition, even though they have qualified before. Now that they did so well, she said, there is no question whether or not they will be going back.
"Next year the national competition is in Nashville," she said. "So it's a lot closer to us, and won't be quite as expensive."
OIA had sponsors that helped them attend these competitions, including Champion Ford and Southern Star.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
