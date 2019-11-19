Owensboro Innovation Academy will host a Coffee House from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the Jody Berry Theatre at the RiverPark Center. Coffee, sodas and snacks will be sold while students perform songs, monologues, poetry, and spoken word in a coffee house atmosphere. All of the money from concessions will go toward the family of Roxie Pickerell, an Owensboro Middle School North student who died Nov. 6, and donations will also be accepted.

