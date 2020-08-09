Because longevity was not a trademark of either side of my family, I never expected to live to the age of 88-plus.
But I did and life is moving along much like the average old man.
And don’t ask me what that means.
I can give you an example of what some people might think it means.
“How can you be the age you are and still write a column every week?” the lady in the supermarket asked.
The best answer I could give her was that a major part of my life was dedicated to writing as a journalist and it is sort of ingrained in my brain.
Then she wanted to know what ingrained meant and I had to tell her I was a column writer and not a dictionary.
I apologized for the tartness in my answer and went on about my shopping business.
As I pushed my cart along, however, I got to thinking.
Why is it a general belief that old age is a decided detriment to mental activity?
Sure, it’s a known fact that age does slow down that process but it doesn’t turn us into a blackboard without chalk. Many have been the times when I left the house with the mental note to get three items at the store and come home with only two.
And several have been the times I’ve sat down at this computer with an idea for another column and forgot what it was before I hit the first key.
I’ve known of a few farmers in my lifetime who were my age or older. They couldn’t dig another water well or lasso wild horses but they still had the savvy to run the family farm.
I might not know what day of the week it is, but I do know when my Social Security check will be deposited in my checking account. And that keeps me from writing cold checks.
It’s all a matter of keeping a stronghold on what you have left and spreading that out in small bits.
That will hold you until that final bell rings, an old head remains on the pillow and St. Peter holds you to one side until he checks the reservation documents.
But let’s don’t worry about that right now. Let’s worry more about keeping our car shocks in working order while we drive out south Frederica Street.
Too old is not yet old enough, providing you don’t hit the panic button. I’m not going to try writing three of four columns in advance because that would be like trying to get the Evansville television station to upgrade or replace or re-locate the camera that almost daily telecasts an absolute deplorable depiction of an otherwise attractive and useful Smothers Park.
If that doesn’t work, just eliminate the park feature altogether and run a picture of the Evansville landfill.
