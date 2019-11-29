Old airport fire station up for lease

With the official ribbon-cutting of the new Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Fire Station on Nov. 1, airport officials are left with finding a use for its predecessor, known simply as the "old fire station."
The former airport station, built in 1973, housed crews until April 22 of this year when the fire department transitioned over to the new one. While there had been talks in the past of tearing it down, airport officials hope they have a more beneficial and possibly lucrative solution for the structure -- lease it at fair market value, said Airport Director Rob Barnett.
"We will be looking at similar properties of its kind to establish a fair rate," he said. "We aren't keeping our leasing parameters to a specific building use. It is a versatile structure that could open up a lot of opportunities for a lot of different business models. It could be used as a subcontractor facility, automotive services, car rentals; there are even some cooking shows and platforms like that that have converted old stations and similar structures into viable soundstages. I could think of a million different uses for that building."
The 5,000-square-foot fire station offers four heated garage bays, a common area and office space as well as sleeping quarters that could easily be converted into storage, offices or whatever the lessee would require, he said.
"The building offers a lot of options to businesses that may be interested in locating to a space in close proximity to the airport," he said. "It is a large piece of property in a good and secure environment. The airport is open 18 hours a day and someone is always here and it is right in front of the airport and very accessible. There have been some interested parties, but we are definitely looking for a compatible business.
"We would, of course, love to have something in there that is aviation-related, but we know that is very specialized. Right now, we are definitely open to all options."
While they are in the beginning stages of advertising the space, officials are excited by the prospect of introducing something new to the airport, he said.
"The airport board will have to approve any lease or use, but we have had a lot of interest from various businesses," he said. "On the front end of any negotiation, any repairs that are needed are negotiated in. We are open to any and all discussions, modifications, upgrades, etc; that would certainly be built in. That is usual business for an airport with a facility like that. With 5,000 square feet, we will probably be looking at around $9 to $11 per square foot, but everything is negotiable."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.