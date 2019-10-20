It was an event that I never anticipated happening and certainly not one that I would be attending.
But there I was with a beautiful bunch of old folks representing the 1950 class at the former St. Francis Academy.
People my age don't build their hopes on attending a 69th class reunion any more than they would take part in next year's Boston Marathon. Age simply gave in to a string of years that has failed to snap.
It was a lot of fun and we didn't look at each other in a way that would suspect we were questioning survival capabilities. We were there living and breathing and acting like we just walked out of the 10th-grade math class.
Sure, there were a couple of wheelchairs, a walker or two and some body structural changes that were less than desirable.
What was really super was the fact that the men and women were in the same room together.
That wasn't the way it was at SFA back in our day as students.
Bishop Francis R. Cotton headed up the Diocese of Owensboro at that time and he had his own ideas about mixing the sexes.
The bishop believed in the separation of church and state and he also believed that boys and girls shouldn't attend classes together.
The school also wasn't allowed to have girl cheerleaders and that paved the way for yours truly to be selected to help lead the game-day verbal support for the school's basketball team.
But back to the reunion.
There were some 25-plus members of the class gathered at the Briarpatch Restaurant and as would be expected, there was a lot of handshaking and hugging. I really enjoyed the latter and I'm sure my bride would have approved, given the obvious show of old age.
We didn't do a lot of talking about or planning another such gathering next year or subsequent years. It seemed everybody was pleased with the number present and anything less would have been OK too.
St. Frances Academy no longer exists at Fifth and Allen streets. It was a great school and Owensboro Catholic should be proud of its forerunner. It should be noted that I was not actually a member of the 1950 graduating class.
For reasons I'm not proud of, I dropped out of school after my junior year and joined the U.S. Navy. I did, however, get my GED while in the military, attended Brescia University for a couple of years after my discharge and later taught a journalism class at the school.
No, I was not a qualified college instructor, but then-President Sister Joan Marie said the school did not have a journalism instructor and could get by with hiring me on an emergency basis.
Now you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.