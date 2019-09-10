The 12th annual Owensboro Museum of Fine Art Bronze Buffalo Festival and Gala will take place Sept. 26-28.
The annual event is a benefit for the OMFA featuring an En Plein Air Paintout, which is a three-day tradition for artists to document Owensboro and Daviess County. Several artists come to the museum and pick up a map with from 20 to 30 suggested sites for them to paint, according to Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director.
Some of the sites the museum suggests and that artists may choose for "en plein air" --or painting outdoors -- include historical sites, distilleries, major industry, parks and iconic architecture.
Hood said the event is "always so successful," with one of the fun and interesting aspects being that artists come to town and paint prominent fixtures in the community that we see on a regular basis.
"But we see it differently from the perspective of the artist's eyes," she said.
The event is highlighted by an exhibition and gala that will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the museum, where the paintings created by artists will be showcased for one night only, and adjudicated by John Streetman of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science. There will also be more than $5,000 in merit and purchase awards given to winning entries.
Also during the gala will be a "paint-in," in which attendees of the event can participate in a public painting project. The mystery painting will be revealed at the end of the night, Hood said, and participants in the paint-in will have their names put in for a drawing for an exclusive party of 25 at the OMFA that will be catered by Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright.
An annual auction will also take place, and some of the items include a guitar signed by Grammy Award-winning singer Brandi Carlile, a ruby ring valued at $6,000, a bracelet valued at $8,000, vacation packages, fine wines and rare bourbons, and an opportunity to create blown glass Christmas ornaments in glassmaker Brooke Forrest White Jr.'s Flame Run Hot Glass Studio in Louisville.
Hood said the event is one of three fundraising galas the museum hosts each year, proceeds from which go toward the museum's educational and outreach programming.
"It is quite an important event to us and to the community," Hood said.
Tickets for the gala are $50 per person, and $40 per person for those who are Friends of the OMFA Foundation. For reservations contact the museum at info@omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
This festival and gala are sponsored by Swedish Match North America and Atmos Energy.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.