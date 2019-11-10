OMU estimates $300K to retire water plant

When Owensboro Municipal Utilities opens its expanded William Cavin Water Treatment Plant sometime in 2021, it will no longer need the capacity from Plant A.
On Monday, OMU's administrative staff recommended to the City Utility Commission board to retire in place Plant A no earlier than fall 2021.
To retire in place will require crushing and leveling basins, installing a fence around the clear wells and emptying and securing all buildings.
"We couldn't just decommission and walk away from the entire site because we do have wells in that area," said Sonya Dixon, OMU's spokeswoman.
At a cost of $300,000, retire in place was the cheapest of three options that were considered for when Plant A is decommissioned after what will be 117 years of service.
The other two options were $8.2 million for full demolition and $16 million for replacement of existing Plant A and building a new well field.
Dixon said it made sense to look at decommissioning Plant A at the same time that OMU officials were studying the decommissioning of its power plant -- Elmer Smith Station, which will come at a greater estimated cost of $21.9 million.
"There are smaller buildings and less infrastructure; it's not as complex obviously as the (power) plant and it doesn't have as large a footprint," Dixon said about why the water plant will be cheaper to decommission.
Opened in 1904, Plant A has structural problems and an aging pipe system that resulted in two major water main breaks in less than a year -- the first in November of 2017 and then in July of 2018.
Dixon said Plant A's structural problems were already on OMU's radar when the water main breaks occurred.
"We had noticed some settling in (Plant A) some time ago and began to monitor it," Dixon said. "But even before the issues with the mains, we were working on both a plan for the expansion of the Cavin plant and for securing the funding for that. The main breaks just solidified that it was a good decision."
It was in November 2018 that OMU awarded the $39.7 million Cavin expansion bid to Indianapolis-based Bowen Engineering Corp. A separate $6.7 million bid was awarded to Garney Companies Inc. to extend transmission and sludge lines from it.
The expansion will increase OMU's water capacity from 28 million gallons to 30 million gallons. The Cavin plant will have three separate treatment trains each capable of holding 10 million gallons of water.
The city's peak is about 18 million gallons of water per day for its 26,000 customers.
When the Cavin plant opened in 1994, Dixon said it was built with future expansion in mind.
"The Cavin plant was built both for growth in our community but also should we ever need that (extra) capacity," she said.
So the expansion project, Dixon said, remains on budget and on schedule to go online in 2021.
"Even with all the rain we've had, the contractors have been able to adjust to that," Dixon said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
