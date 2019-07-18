Similar to the area’s farmers, Owensboro Municipal Utilities can also be impacted by the weather.
During OMU’s regular board meeting on Thursday, General Manager Kevin Frizzell described June as a “cool-wet month,” with the temperature 2 degrees below normal and rainfall 4 inches above its 3-inch average.
The combination of the temperatures and the rainfall meant fewer customers were using less electricity and water generated by the utility.
Frizzell said the city’s preliminary electricity load numbers came in at 7.6% below budget and wholesale sales — excess power sold on the open market — came in at 33.6% below budget.
“It’s the lowest June city load we’ve had in at least 10 years,” Frizzell said. “It just reflects the nature of the weather, and as we’ve said many times, weather drives a lot of our business.”
Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman, said OMU is a “summer-peaking” utilities, making June, July and August important revenue months because of increased usage of residential and commercial air-conditioners.
“Typically, we hit our peak load in the August time-frame,” Dixon said. “That’s because we’re gas-heating community and we’re an electric-cooling community.”
The heavy rainfall also drastically reduces customer dependency on OMU’s water, Dixon said.
“Obviously, people aren’t filling their pools; they’re not washing cars; they’re not watering their lawns; they’re turning off their sprinkler systems,” she said.
Along with the weather, OMU’s power production unit, known as Unit 2, was offline for 13 days in the month because of problems it was having, resulting in loss of wholesale revenue.
That same month the utility shut down Unit 1, the older and smaller of the two units, as it prepares to shutter Elmer Smith Station next year. However, Unit 1 has been placed on standby in case of a major failure by Unit 2.
“We think we’ve got all of those things resolved and (Unit 2) has run well since the end of the month,” Frizzell said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
