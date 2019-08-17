For the past three years, the Owensboro Municipal Utilities has been gradually adding fiber internet, or fibernet, to its service portfolio.
Currently, OMU's fibernet service is available to about 7,000 homes with the expectation to reach 10,000 homes by the end of 2020. That's compared to 26,000 citywide customers for its water and electricity.
OMU recently activated an area with U.S. 60 as its western border to South Griffith as its eastern border. Its northern border runs from West Parrish Avenue to Scherm Road.
As of Thursday, OMU had 758 fibernet customers, with 80 more scheduled to be installed over the next month.
"We're not doing it halfway when we go into an area; we're going in and trying to blanket it well," said Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman. "It's very methodical."
In 2016, OMU launched its pilot residential Fiber to the Home program in the Town and Country neighborhood. From there, the system has been advancing and building out northward from OMU's Tamarack Road headquarters.
Initially, OMU was installing the fibernet initiative in what it called phases.
But now Chris Poynter, OMU's telecommunications superintendent, said incorporating new areas into the fiber system is no longer being done in phases but segments of the city.
Unlike its water and electricity, OMU isn't the sole internet provider within Owensboro. Spectrum and AT&T are also providers.
Despite the competition, Poynter said the demand is there.
"The feedback we're getting is that people love it and we can't get out there fast enough," Poynter said.
The new infrastructure is coming with a significant cost, which is part of the reason OMU has been gradually installing the fiber network.
In 2019, OMU spent nearly $3.8 million advancing its residential fibernet system. It's budgeted another $3.6 million for 2020.
OMU's fibernet speeds are synchronous, meaning the upload and download speeds are the same.
OMU offers monthly rates of $49.99 for 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps for $69.99 per month and 1 Gbps for $99. All three have a $49.99 installation fee.
Dixon said speed isn't the only advantage to fiber.
"The reliability of fiber is amazing," Dixon said. "…And our customer service … when you call, we are here and in your area."
For future potential customers whose area will eventually be added, OMU has a pre-subscriber sign-up list to help hasten a resident's connectivity.
To see whether or not OMU's fibernet is available on a specific street or area, go to OMU.org to view the coverage map.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
