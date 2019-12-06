OMU, Neighborhood Alliances partner for holiday lighting contest

Owensboro Municipal Utilities and the city of Owensboro's Neighborhood Alliances are looking for homes celebrating the season with a flair for Christmas lights.
Called the Golden Santa Award, the residential holiday contest is open to any OMU customer.
The entry deadline is Monday.
OMU spokeswoman Sonya Dixon said the nominations can be made anonymously by anyone such as a neighbor, a passerby or a family member.
"Some people do nominate themselves but a lot of times it's people who think their neighbor has just done a great job," Dixon said. "…We just need an address. It can be somebody on their route home or place they drive by regularly."
Dixon said the winner will receive a $250 gift certificate to OMU, professional photos of the home and a sign designating the home as the contest winner.
"Christmas lights are not large users of electricity, believe or not, especially with LEDs," Dixon said. "It's just nice to recognize people for their creativity and their effort."
According to the city, there were 20 entries last year, with Danny St.Clair of 201 Martin Way chosen as the 2018 winner.
Adrienne Carrico, executive assistant to the mayor, coordinates the program with the neighborhood alliances.
She said this year's winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to Colby's from the Neighbor Alliance program.
Entries are judged on originality, use of light, color, design and movement. Judging will take place Dec. 11-13.
"We like to see some creative and obviously just overall appeal," Dixon said.
Dixon said there is a guarantee that someone different will win the Golden Santa Award and the bragging rights to go along with it.
"We keep a list and we have a rule that you can only win one time because we certainly want new people to have an opportunity," Dixon said.
To nominate for the holiday lighting contest, go to OMU.org or contact OMU at 270-926-3200. Nominations can be made by calling City Action at 270-687-4444.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
