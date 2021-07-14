In the months since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Owensboro Municipal Utilities has used a combination of customized payment plans and local charitable resources to help residents pay their utility bills.
According to OMU, its collective past-due billing amount has been reduced from a high of $1,541,898 to the current $316,152.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, told the City Commission during a work session on Tuesday that the organization tries to help customers avoid having their utilities disconnected if at all possible.
“We say we are pandemic tested,” Frizzell said during the meeting. “We have had to do a lot of innovative things to move forward and to keep our business going during the pandemic, including how we have worked with our customers.”
While Gov. Andy Beshear put a moratorium on utility disconnects due to the pandemic effective May 8, 2020, Frizzell said OMU was ahead of the curve in that regard, and had temporarily halted disconnections, canceled late fees and restored service to individuals who had recently had their service disconnected on March 16, 2020.
“During this time, we waived about $450,000 worth of late fees,” he said.
Frizzell said there is about a 45-day window from the time a customer is billed until they are in danger of being disconnected for nonpayment.
Factors that could impact this timeline include extensions, payment plans, returned payments, medical alert status and weather. On average, 31% of accounts scheduled for disconnection have their services disconnected that day.
“That means about seven in 10 of our customers are able to come and work with us, either pay their bill or work out a payment arrangement so they can keep their services going and that is clearly what is in the best interest of the customer and of us,” Frizzell said. “...We do not want to disconnect any customer.”
OMU also will not disconnect a customer’s services on a Friday or during extreme weather events, he said.
A partnership between OMU and the Salvation Army known as the Community Cares Program also provides funds for those struggling to pay their utility bills.
During 2020, OMU contributed $52,000 to the program, which is administered by the Salvation Army. OMU has budgeted $60,000 for the program in its budget this year.
Frizzell said an additional $24,000 was raised during the pandemic by customers and employees for the program.
Commissioner Bob Glenn commended Frizzell on his management of OMU, but said he has heard, “tragic stories of people that have had their electric cut off and their services cut off...”
While OMU never wants to have to disconnect a resident from utility services, Frizzell said there are circumstances when it becomes unavoidable.
“We are a cost-to-service-based organization,” Frizzell said. “If we provide the services, the customers must pay for them because if they don’t we don’t have any other revenue to pay for the cost other than our revenues from our customers.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
