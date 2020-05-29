On Jan. 1, 1901, what's now Owensboro Municipal Utilities began producing electricity from coal.
That era ended at 1:36 a.m. Friday, when the Elmer Smith Power Plant, 4301 E. Fourth St., used up its final supply of coal.
And nobody noticed as electricity from Big Rivers Electric Corp. began powering the city.
In July 2018, the City Utility Commission signed a purchase-power agreement with the Henderson-based electricity cooperative and unveiled a broader energy portfolio that will extend Owensboro's energy fuel consumption into the solar market by 2022 and give OMU more control over its rates.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU general manager, said it had become too expensive for small utilities to continue operating.
"We've seen a surge of low-priced natural gas, environmental challenges and renewable energy," he said. "We started looking at this five or six years ago. There are a lot of pressures on coal-fired generation."
And OMU's electric rates had been rising for several years.
Frizzell said, "The new contract will lower our rates over the next four to five years. Big Rivers was our lowest cost option. We had a rate reduction of more than 10% this year."
He said the contract with Big Rivers runs through Dec. 31, 2026.
"We'll start another study in a couple of years to see if that's still going to be the best solution," Frizzell said. "We don't want to be locked into a long-term deal."
Big Rivers benefits
The deal also helps Big Rivers, which has struggled in recent years.
In 2013 and 2014, aluminum smelters in Hawesville and Sebree stopped purchasing power from Big Rivers.
The two smelters at one time accounted for about two-thirds of Big Rivers' load and revenue.
The loss of the smelters left Big Rivers with excess generating capacity and required rate increases to keep the utility financially stable.
In November, Moody's Corp. raised Big Rivers' credit rating to "Ba1 positive" based on "improving prospects for mitigating the challenges posed by its ownership of a significant excess of mostly coal-fired generation capacity, some of which is idled, and its increasing regulatory asset balances."
The report said, "In June 2018, the City of Owensboro awarded its full requirements contract, approximating 180 megawatts to Big Rivers, which together with other supply-side efforts, helps to further balance Big Rivers’ generation capacity and load requirement."
It added, "These contracts are credit positive for Big Rivers because they lock up some of its substantial excess capacity and energy with load serving municipal-distribution entities for multiple year periods, helping the cooperative replenish the smelter load lost during 2013-14.
"The contracts are likely to prove beneficial for Big Rivers’ long-term financial performance and provide a reliable source of recovery for Big Rivers’ fixed and variable costs and contribute to its overall competitiveness through better rates for its members."
Frizzell said, "We'll still have debt on the Elmer Smith plant for five years."
'Bittersweet time'
He said, "It's a bittersweet time for us. A lot of good people have worked at that plant since the first unit was built in 1964. It's tough to let people go to achieve better services for our customers."
But, Frizzell said, "We expect rates to be lower for the next five years."
The 440-megawatt Unit 1, which was built in 1964, shut down last year.
The 280 megawatt Unit 2, which closed Friday, was built in 1974.
"Electricity production has been our biggest department and the largest part of our budget," Frizzell said. "We've been reducing the staff through attrition. After we shut down, we'll start decommissioning the plant."
He said, "Over the next year, we'll slowly let the rest of the staff go."
At its peak, the Elmer Smith plant had 100 to 110 employees.
"Today, we have fewer than 50," Frizzell said. "Some have taken new jobs in the water department. But 40 will lose their jobs over the course of the next year. We put in a retention plan to incentivize them to stay until the end. They will get a (bonus) payment on the last day. We'll be helping with job placement."
He said, "The plant will be cold, dark and safe. The plant itself will remain there, but we'll take down the coal conveyor next year and then the two chimneys."
The chimneys are 650 feet and 420 feet high.
"We can't implode them," Frizzell said. "We'll have to take them down from the top."
He said the expanded water plant will be on the property and "we'll save some of the buildings for use by the water plant."
Sonya Dixon, OMU's public relations and communications manager, said, "We had planned a commemoration service at the plant this summer to honor the people who have worked there. We've had to cancel that because of the pandemic. But we thank the people who worked there for their service."
