OMU to pay down debt with $14.3M in reserves

In a special meeting Thursday, the City Utility Commission passed two measures estimated to save Owensboro Municipal Utilities a total of $24.5 million over the next nine years.
As part of OMU's ongoing rate stabilization plan, commissioners agreed to take $14.3 million from the electric utility's reserves to retire some of its bonds, and they approved refinancing about $88 million in bonds to take advantage of lower rates.
In March, the utility commission approved using up to $3.5 million in reserves to pay off some outstanding bonds. Thursday's actions amount to Phase II of the early payment of capital bonds.
"It's like paying your mortgage," said Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman. "If you are able to pay that off early, you will have that interest savings."
On Thursday, the utility commission heard five-year financial forecasts for OMU's electric and water systems.
Currently, the utility's average electric residential rate is 14.7 cents per kilowatt-hour, including the base rate and fluctuating environmental and coal costs. By 2025, OMU projects its residential kilowatt-hour rate will drop to 12.3 cents, said Jason Potts, manager of planning.
That decline is thanks to several actions, including closing the Elmer Smith Station, signing a power purchase agreement with Big Rivers Electric Corp., and ongoing efforts to pay down and restructure bond debt.
Potts told the commission residential rates would have increased above 15 cents per kilowatt-hour if OMU kept the station open through 2023.
OMU expects to shut down Elmer Smith's second unit next summer.
According to Potts' presentation Thursday, base rates should remain stable though fiscal year 2023.
In order to meet its debt service coverage ratio, OMU paid off some bonds earlier this year and raised the base rate June 1; however, that rate increase was more than offset by a reduction in fuel and environmental costs from shutting down Elmer Smith Station's oldest and smallest unit the same month. Those savings made their way to customers' bills.
The electric side of the utility has reserves of between $40 million and $50 million, Potts said. Some of those are restricted and not available.
Some customers question why OMU doesn't use more of its reserves — or even deplete them — to lower rates.
Reserves enable the utility to withstand catastrophic natural events, such as the tornado of 2000, the remnants of Hurricane Ike in 2008 and the ice storm of 2009, or equipment failures related to generation or transmission.
"It's just like you would keep an emergency fund of sorts for your car or your home," Dixon said.
The two ordinances passed Thursday will go to the Owensboro City Commission for a first reading on Oct. 15 and a second reading on Nov. 5.
In other business, the utility commission approved a revised estimate for a project that will assure adequate transmission for OMU's power purchase agreements. In November 2018, LGE/KU estimated the cost at nearly $1.6 million. However, in September, the company revised its estimate to more than $2.7 million.
