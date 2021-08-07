Owensboro Municipal Utilities will be repurposing two existing spaces that previously served as ash ponds for the now-shuttered Elmer Smith Power Plant as sludge lagoons to collect organic matter from the water system.
Kevin Frizzell, OMU general manager, said Thursday that the Cavin Water Treatment Plant on Kentucky 144 utilized sludge ponds that are behind Rural King by using about 9,000 feet of pipe to transport the sludge.
“When we started designing the Cavin Plant, we didn’t know the status of Elmer Smith, so now we have closed Elmer Smith and that site is available,” Frizzell said.
The plant, at 4301 E. Fourth St., was closed last year after it was decided OMU would no longer produce its own electricity. Instead, OMU opted to purchase electric power from Big Rivers Electric Corp. The City Utility Commission signed the purchase agreement with the electricity cooperative in July 2018.
Frizzell said that while the sludge ponds behind Rural King are nearing the time they will have to be cleaned out, which is an expensive process, the existing Elmer Smith ponds would not need to be cleaned for 40 years.
“Now we will have two different places where we can store sludge,” he said. “The good thing about the Elmer Smith ponds is they are several hundred feet away instead of a mile-and-a-half away, so in the long run, it will save us money on pumping costs.”
The current Cavin lagoon discharge station is not able to consistently meet the Kentucky Pollutant Discharge Elimination permit for suspended solids and chlorine due to its small size and lack of retention. When the discharge was combined with that from the Elmer Smith plant, it was not an issue.
The decision to utilize the former ash ponds as sludge ponds was unanimously approved during an OMU work session this week.
Made up of organic matter, sludge is considered a benign material and will not require the ponds to be lined.
“It is not anything like power plant discharge, so all we have got to do, they will do some grading and sloping of the ponds and a lot of that work will be done after they remove the ash,” Frizzell said.
It is believed that the Elmer Smith Plant ash pond closure will be completed sometime in August.
The purchase order for the project is $40,075.529.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.